QUISENBERRY,



Dorothy Genelle



Dorothy Genelle Quisenberry was born March 10, 1942, in Winchester, TN, to the late Charley Simmons Sr. and



Margaret (Trigg) Simmons. Her family would move north to Dayton, OH, where she would spend her formative years. Dorothy would attend and graduate from Dunbar High School in the class of 1961.



She worked and resided in Dayton before moving to Miami, FL, in 1978, staying in Miami for several years before eventually moving back to Dayton.



Having accepted Christ at an early age, Dorothy was a faithful, dedicated member of Dixon United Methodist Church, where she served as a Communion Steward. She also served on the usher board with her sisters.



She was also a dedicated employee of Kroger, where she worked as a Deli Associate for some twenty-plus years before retiring in 2008. She remained in Dayton for six more years before returning to Florida to reside with her daughter Robin and her grandson Starreak in 2014.



Which is where she resided until taking her leave of this earthly life to enter her eternal life on November 30, 2021.



Dorothy was an excellent cook and took pride in what she created always. She made many Thanksgiving meals and



Christmas meals for her family. Her family will tell you that Dorothy was particularly fond of westerns and game shows, particularly Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She was a boisterous soul. When telling a story, she would embellish it a little more each time she told it, often to her family's great amusement. Dorothy was also an avid card player Bid Whist, Spades and the occasional Tonk game; she was deeply loved and will surely be missed.



She's preceded in death by her parents Charley Simmons Sr. and Margaret (Trigg) Simmons, a sister Denese Simmons, a



sister-in-law Sharon Simmons, and a brother-in-law Rev. Dr.



Harry B Gibson. She is survived by a brother Charley Simmons Jr., sisters Barbara Hayden, Charlene Amerson (Wayne), all of Dayton, OH, Willene Gibson of Chicago, IL, daughter Robin Hill, and grandson Starreak Moncrieffe, nieces Tonya, April, Joya, Rhonda, nephews Bobby, Jerry, Ronnie, Charley III,



Edward, Charles and a host of great-nieces, nephews, and



other relatives.

