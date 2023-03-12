X
Pyles, Esther Marie

Obituaries
3 hours ago

Waddle Pyles, Esther Marie

Esther Marie Waddle Pyles, 97, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, March 9th, 2023. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 12th from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, March 13th at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

