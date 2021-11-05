springfield-news-sun logo
PYLE, Roger

PYLE, Roger Dean

82 of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2021. Roger served in the U.S. Navy (1956-1960), Seabees as a CEW2, retired Master Electrician from IBEW Local 648,

Hamilton, OH, and was a member of the Monroe First Church of God, Highpoint Masonic Lodge #773, and the Oddfellows Lodge, Monroe.

Among his survivors are his loving wife of 21 years, Judith Pyle; his children Roger (Kathy), Jana, and Doug (Missy); Judy's children, Brian (Katie), Aaron, Emily, Jonathan and Christian Floyd, Andrew (Gabbie) Meacham, and Natily (Jon) Current; grandchildren Justin (Chelsea), Ben, Rachel, and Julia Pyle, Lawrence, Charlie and Atlas Floyd, Leon Meacham and Ruby Current.

The family would like to invite you to attend a Celebration of Life service in his honor at Monroe First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe on Saturday, November 6, 2021, with visitation at 3:30 followed by a service from 4:30-5:30.

