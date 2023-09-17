Pyle , Mildred Louise



Louise Pyle (Weezie), 80, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Hospice of Cincinnati following a bout with pneumonia and suffering long term from rheumatoid arthritis.



She was born October 31, 1942, in Lebanon, OH, to Jack and Alma (nee: Henderson) LeFevers. She was their sixth child. She attended Lebanon Schools K-12, graduating in 1960. Louise was excellent at all sports activities and served as a Lebanon High School Cheerleader. As a teenager she worked at Lebanon Frisch's carhopping. She was employed by Avon in Springdale, worked in a college bookstore in Fairfield, worked at Fairfield Center, a MRDD facility, also in Fairfield, and Matilda's retail shop in Hamiton. She enjoyed meeting and helping people. Louise was a big fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds. She was a top notch gardener specializing in day lilies. Close to her heart were her pets of many years. She had a variety; dogs (her favorite), cats and rabbits. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Jack Jr. and Jim LeFevers and her sisters, Norma Reynolds and Wilma Padilla. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Kenny Pyle, her son, Mark Luedtke (Devin Govaere), her brother, Martin Henderson, six sisters; Katherine Harrison, Jewell Ann Bradburn, Mary Lee Timko, Roseanna Ruth, Georgia Pierce, Marilyn Bulter, and brother-in-law Don Reynolds, and sister-in-law, Pat LeFevers. Also, step-daughter, Jamie Miller (Gary), step-son Doug Pyle (Jill), three grandchildren, Erica, Ryan, and Jake. Louise is leaving behind her beloved God-daughter, Jenny Suman and three God-grandchildren, Savannah, Shelby, and Nicholas. She has many devoted nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. All were very special to her. At Louises's request, there will be no services. Interment will be in Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, OH, with no service. If a memorial donation is an option, Louise would support a planted tree in her name. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



