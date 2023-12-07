PURDUM (SEXTON), LILLIAN V.



PURDUM, Lillian V., age 93, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023 at the Hawthorne Glen Senior Living Center. She was born January 10, 1930 in Louisa, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Willie and Sylvia Sexton. Mrs. Purdum was a Registered Nurse since graduating from St. Mary's School of Nursing, in Huntington, West Virginia in 1952. She was employed at Middletown Hospital, Armco Steel (Project 600) and The United Way before retiring in 1992. Preceding her in death were her husband, Charles E. Purdum; son, Michael L. Barry and first husband Richard B. Barry in 1961. She is survived by two sons, Richard B. Barry, Jr. (Vara), and Chris Purdum (Lauren); two daughters, Deborah Zorn (Philip), and Kathy Conwell; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey Zorn, Arianna Barry, Shawn Conwell, Matthew Barry, Caden Purdum, Logan Purdum, Colin Purdum, and Nino Kolyouthapong; two great granddaughters, Emma Zorn and Ami Sakura Kolyouthapong; as well as other extended family and friends. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, December 9, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by Services at 2:00 p.m. with Chaplain Barry Shafor officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com