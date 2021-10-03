PUMMILL, Richard "Dick"



Richard "Dick" Pummill, age 92, of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, September 25th, 2021. He was born on September 15th, 1929, to Murnie Pummill (Woods) and Herman



Pummill.



He began working at NCR in April of 1945 and worked as a roller blade courier. He worked numerous jobs there before retiring as a Program Manager at age 55. He later taught drafting at Stebbins High School for a few years.



Dick was an avid golfer, and especially enjoyed time at NCR Country Club, where he had many friends and was an original member in 1954. He also greatly enjoyed sailing on Cowan Lake in "Snooks II," named for his wife of 72 years, Dolores. Dick was a complete softie for dogs, he spoiled his pets and loved them dearly, possibly even more than his family, who he also enjoyed spending time with.



Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Murnie and Herman, brothers Harold Pummill, Herman Pummill Jr., sisters Genevieve Meixner, Geraldine Lindsey, and Joyce Buchan.



He is survived by his wife Dolores (Robbins) Pummill, daughter Tanya (Rod) Neff, Rick (Carolyn) Pummill, Deb (Mike)



Laughlin, grandchildren Lanz (Vikki) Amann, Chris (Ann



Marie) Pummill, Carrie (Patrick) Ingham, Emily (Lucas) Decker, Sara (Gus) Peach, Matt (Kara) Laughlin, great-grandchildren Amber and Luke Amann, Johnny and Vivi Ingham, Grayson and Callie Decker, Tesla and "Little Gus" Peach, and Harlyn Laughlin.



A private celebration of life will be held by the immediate family at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bethany Village Benevolent Fund (6443 Bethany Village Drive Dayton, OH 45459) or an animal shelter or rescue of your choice. You are welcome to write a condolence and share a story or



picture about Dick at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

