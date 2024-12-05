Pullins, Phyllis



PULLINS, Phyllis, age 75, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, December 2, 2024 at Kettering Health Main Campus. Phyllis was a Hairdresser, retiring after 31 years. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, American Legion 200, and VFW 3283. Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy; and parents, William & Nellean Bowman. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Mindi & Scott Barker; sons & daughters-in-law, William & Billie Sue Pullins, Scott & Maria Pullins, Roy Christopher & Donna Pullins; brother, Rick Bowman; grandchildren, Britni, Mariah, Wesley, Ryan, Christy, Cody, Candy, Derek, Adam, Jack and Michael; 10 great-grandchildren; niece, Jodi Bowman, nephew, Jeff Bowman; special friend, Mike C.; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 1:00 PM Monday, December 9, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12 Noon until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Breast Cancer Foundation in Phyllis's memory.



