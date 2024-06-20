Pugh (Starnes), Patsy



Patsy Starnes Pugh, age 91, of Fairborn, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. She was born September 16, 1932, in Parks, Texas, the daughter of the late Arthur T. and Margaret R. (Morris) Starnes.



Patsy married Ray Orus Pugh on December 20, 1952. They shared 61 beautiful years together before Ray's passing in 2014. Patsy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was passionate, kind, and charismatic. As a dedicated member of the Central Avenue Church of Christ, she sang, worshiped, and grew in her faith for over 50 years. Above all, Patsy loved the Lord: her family stood witness to her tender heart for Him.



In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by children, Rachel Mae Figueroa, Sherri Ann Figueroa; brother, Donald Morris Starnes; and great-granddaughter, Millie Elizabeth Ruth Pugh. Patsy is survived by two children: Donald "Don" Ray (Delores) Pugh of Fairborn, Melissa "Missy" Ruth Pugh of Fairborn; daughter-in-law, Delores "Dee" Pugh and her parents, Archie and Reva Caudill; son-in-law, Claude Figueroa; ten grandchildren: Adam (Jeanine), Melanie (Rickey), Tim (Jennifer), Dan (Amanda), Joe (Alicia), Eric (Leana), Valerie, Steven, Daryl, and Nathan; twenty-one great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Zachary, Hunter, Jacob, Andrew, Sehara, Carson, Madeline, Elijah, Lailyn, Ronin, Annalee, Winifred, Jenson, Ryker, Annabelle, Penelope, Odella, Brandon, Sara and Abigail; sister, Mary Louise (Starnes) Stain, nieces, nephews, extended family, and church family.



A funeral service will be held at 11:30 A.M., Friday, June 21, 2024, at the Central Avenue Church of Christ, 922 S. Central Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M., until the time of service. Burial to follow at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Central Avenue Church of Christ, Fairborn, or to Fort Hill Christian Youth Camp, Hillsboro. Condolences may be made to the family at www.beltonstroup.com



