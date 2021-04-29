PSIHOUNTAS,



Hippocrates "Hipp"



82, passed away April 24, 2021. Born to George and Despina Psihountas, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Judith; sister, Irene (George) Pappas;



children, Debbie, George



(Helen), Gus (Colleen), and Mina (Shawn) Busch; stepsons, Chris (Theresa) Cousins and



Joseph (Christina) Robinette; grandchildren, Nicholas (Bekah), Christina (Andrew), Marco, Manny, Cassia, Melina, Calista, and Noah and Ava Robinette. After growing up in Cleveland, he attended THE Ohio State University, graduated from Case Western Reserve, and worked at and retired from WPAFB. A lifelong Ohio resident, he loved rooting for his Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, and Indians. He was a member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church for over 50 years and very proud of his Greek heritage. He will be greatly missed by his family. Private services were held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Arrangements by Marker & Heller. In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Hipp's memory.

