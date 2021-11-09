PRY, Larry L.



Age 71, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on November 7, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 2, 1950, to the late Frank and Ramona (Morse) Pry.



Larry is survived by his two daughters Amber Paulus and Andrea (Matt) Elkins, 4 grandchildren; Zachary, Zoey, Colton, and Olivia; and many friends and other relatives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Gary Pry.



Larry was a 1968 High School graduate of Patterson CO-OP. He retired from the Dayton VA Medical Center after many years of service. He enjoyed many hobbies; basketball, baseball, fishing and golfing. He lived an active lifestyle and was loved by many.



A service will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

