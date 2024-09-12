Provins, Anna Lou



Anna Lou Provins, age 88, of Tipp City, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at Hospice of Miami County. She was born July 1, 1936 to William & Minnie (Reynolds) Prewitt in Harlan County, Kentucky.



She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband George M. Provins; sister Norean Baird.



She will be missed and remembered by her loving daughters Wanda (Ralph) Bryant of Xenia and Dianna (Thomas) Clutter of Tipp City; grandchildren Anthony (Megan) Cook, Trenton Cook, Nicholas (Katie) Clutter, and Jessica (Dustin) Kunk; 3 great grandchildren; siblings Ruby Blevins of Harlan Co, KY, and Edward Hembree of Mansfield.



Anna was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Dayton and loved playing the piano, quilting, and needlepoint.



The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM- 12 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in Polk Grove Cemetery, Butler Township. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Online memories of Anna may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



