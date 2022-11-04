PROFFIT, Pamela R.



Pamela R. Proffit, age 53 of Kettering, formerly of Germantown, OH, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on November 1, 2022. She was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Donald and Carol (Stacy) Proffit and graduated from Valley View High School. Pamela loved her family, butterflies, enjoyed camping and always had an infectious smile on her face. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Jeffrey Vick. She is survived by her children Garrett Childress and Kalynn Bennett, her significant other, Roger Houk, her sisters Becky Vick and Diana (Charles) Southard, special niece Stacy, special cousin Sherry, and best friend Laura, as well as numerous cousins, extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 3-5PM at the Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St., Germantown. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Monday, November 7th at 11am with Dan Flory officiating, interment immediately following at Germantown Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.

