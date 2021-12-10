PROCTOR, Elizabeth Ann (Beth Stidham)



Elizabeth Ann Proctor (Beth Stidham), 58, of Hamilton, Ohio, went to her Heavenly home on November 27th, 2021. She was born April 30th, 1963. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nannie Stidham; grandparents James Russell Parker, Ada Parker and Espie and very special grandmother Elizabeth Quisenberry; brothers-in-law Edward Worischeck and Don Morris and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by one son Robert A. (Chelsea) Stidham; six grandchildren all of Greendale, IN; her four sisters, along with their families, Robin Delph of Inverness, FL, Vickie (John Asher) Stidham of Hamilton, OH, Lisa (Mark) Beck of Sevierville, TN, Rhonda (Ralph) Smithwick of Floral City, FL; her beloved cat, Booger; a very special Aunt Janice; many cousins along with friends, Bobbie Jean, Valerie Philpot, and her friends at Petty Plaza, and family friend Mary Rose.

