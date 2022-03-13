PROCTOR, Almeter T.



Departed this life March 9, 2022. She was born to the late Johney and Gracie Lipscomb in Gaffney, SC. Preceded in death by her husband William C.



Proctor, five sisters. A longtime Dayton resident, she is survived by her children, Audrey



Proctor, William R. and Mary Proctor, Elaine (Steven deceased) Jackson, Paul Proctor and Anndail (Lonny) Gilbert; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Walk through visitation will be 10 – 11AM. Services to follow at 11 AM, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Interment West Memory Gardens. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.



