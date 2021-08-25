springfield-news-sun logo
Pritchard, James

PRITCHARD, James Eric "Jim"

James "Jim" Eric Pritchard was born on December 25, 1953, in Springfield, Ohio, to Joseph and Leatrice (Rogers) Pritchard. He married his wife Paula Klosterman on May 12, 1979, and raised 3 daughters, Krista, Erin, and Kimber.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister JoEllen Pritchard. He is survived by his loving wife Paula of 42 years; daughters Krista (Michael) Gross, Erin (Matthew) Porter, and Kimber (Robert) Altick; grandchildren Arlo Eugene, Winona Wren, Theo Louis, and upcoming December baby Altick; and his brother William

"Bill" (Gorett) Pritchard.

Jim died on August 23, 2021, with his wife and 3 daughters surrounding him.

A celebration of life will be held on August 26 from 4 pm - 7 pm at John Bryan State Park Day Shelter, located at 3790 OH-370, Yellow Springs, OH 45387. Masks are requested.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

