PRITCHARD, Earl F.



Of Kettering, Ohio, passed away at age 85 on April 15, 2021. Son of Robert Pritchard and Dorothy Pritchard, he was born in Montreal, Canada, on November 29, 1935. As a



Canadian, he grew up on hockey skates, was an accomplished player and loved the Montreal Canadiens. Summers were spent at the family cottage in the Laurentian Mountains,



sailing, fishing, and canoeing. Earl graduated from West Hill High School and received a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Sir George Williams



University in Montreal. Shortly thereafter, Earl was recruited by P&G in Cincinnati, Ohio. Earl and wife Judy moved to



Terrace Park and welcomed the birth of their two sons, David and Scott. The Mead Corporation brought the family to



Dayton where Earl's career spanned 28 years heading up



purchasing including domestic and international projects. At Mead's request, Earl stayed on an additional two years, working to blend the various department responsibilities with the merger of Mead WestVaco. Earl is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy, son David (Jennifer) of Indianapolis, son Scott of Oakwood, brother Ross (Joan) and nephew Robert of Halifax, Nova Scotia, grandnephew Connor and grandniece Kylie of Ottawa, Ontario, niece Linda Pritchard Yaretz (Curtis) and Evan and Justin Yaretz of Cumberland, British Columbia,



cousin Brittany Ballard (Jeff Reynolds) and Davis and Paxton Ballard of Cincinnati, cousin Tracey Ballard Tangeman (Travis) and Bryn Tangeman of Toledo, step-grandchildren Ian MacDougall (Rachel) of W. Lafayette, Indiana, and Emma MacDougall of Indianapolis, and many friends. Due to COVID-19, there will be a service for the immediate family. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton OH 45459. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

