Pritchard, Carol Yvonne



PRITCHARD, Carol Yvonne age 65 passed away Saturday November 3, 2023. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; William Neal and Betty Ward Turner, sister Michelle Turner and brother Brian Neal. She is survived by her children; Mechel (Keith) Woods, Greg (Claire) Pritchard, Ashley (Michael) Kenyon, brother Bill (Laurie) Neal, step-sister Lynn Turner, grandchildren Jeremiah, Samuel, Elisabeth, and Bethany Woods, Lillyann and Bradie Kenyon, and Michael, Joel, and Melita Pritchard. A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday Dec. 16, 2023 from 12 noon-2 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 South Alex Rd. West Carrollton, OH 45449. Private service will follow. Final resting place will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg.



