Price, Jessica

Age 38, of Hamilton, died on March 19, 2024 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born on November 4, 1985 in Middletown, the daughter of Larry L. and Karla A. (Barnett) Parker. She graduated from Christian Liberty Academy, Arlington Heights, Illinois and Toedtman School of Music, Cincinnati, OH. On September 10, 2010, Jessica married Benjamin D. Price in Fairfield, OH. She was the sales manager at Saw Tech Industrial Tooling in Hamilton. Jessica was a member of Tri-City Church of God where she was a church pianist, vocalist and Sunday School Teacher. She loved traveling to Disney with family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Ben Price, mother, Karla Parker, grandparents, Jack and Joyce Barnett, Hamilton, sisters-in-law, Becky L. Parker, Trenton, Emily (Andy) Watkins, Hamilton, Abby (Ryan) Lewis, Hamilton, Ingrid (Larry) Clark, Fairfield Township; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Calvin and Beverly Price, Hamilton, 10 nieces and nephews, Brantley and Aubrey Parker, Claire and Clayton Watkins, Tyson Lewis, Kaileigh, Gracie, and Ellie Watkins, Hunter and Cecilia Held, a nephew and niece who were raised with Jessica; Nathan (Lisa) Held, Mainville, Sara Held, Blue Ash, and many aunts and uncles, cousins, friends, and her beloved pets; Daisy, Roscoe, and Mia. Jessica is preceded in death by her father, Larry Parker, and brother, Nicholas Parker. Jessica lived a life fully dedicated to the Lord and The Church of God and others' needs. She had a beautiful gift of caring, and freely shared that. She was an exceptional daughter, wife, mother figure, homemaker, sister, aunt, and loving friend to all she met. Her gift of music touched many lives. She will never be forgotten! Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Dwayne Platt officiating. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery, Middletown with Pastor Calvin E. Price officiating at the graveside. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Tri-City Church of God, 3027 Creekside Dr, Hamilton, Ohio, 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



