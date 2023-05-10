Preston, Rosalie June "Rosie"



Rosalie June Preston, 85, of New Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023. She was born June 7, 1937, the daughter of the late Harry and Leora Schaeffer. Rosie was co-owner of the Park Layne Public Swimming Pool and the Park Layne Sports Grille and J&R Drive Thru. She loved golfing, bowling and playing cards. Rosie loved telling jokes, stories and swinging with her grandkids on the porch swing. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Helen and Wilma; and brothers Jim, Bob and Ed. Rosie is survived by her husband of 50 years Jim Preston; daughters Allison (Jack) Webb and Jody (Kirk) Johnson; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10am-12pm with the funeral to honor Rosie beginning at 12:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The family would like to thank her daily caregivers Brittney, Shannon, Gloria & Cat, we couldn't have done it without them. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



