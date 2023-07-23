Prestel, Geraldine



Geraldine Prestel, age 94, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Geraldine enjoyed singing and had a beautiful soprano voice. She was a faith-driven woman who loved God and her church. In addition to raising her family, she often volunteered her time helping children with special needs. She was married to the love of her life, Elmer J. Prestel. Elmer preceded her in death in 2016. Also preceding her in death were her parents, True and Annabelle Sellers; a son, Bob Prestel; an infant daughter, Theresa Prestel; sons-in-law, Lenny Paul and Rick Nelson; a sister, Shirley Cason; and brother, Bob Sellers. She is survived by five children, Cindy (Jim) Sharp, Vicky (Steve) Beck, Debbie Nelson, Becky Paul, and Jeff (Ken) Prestel; daughter-in-law, Patty Prestel; 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, July 27th, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. There will be a second visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 am on Friday, July 28th, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately after the visitation, beginning at 10:30 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Geraldine's name may be directed to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences can be sent to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com