Pray (Kling), Barbara A.



age 93 of Miamisburg passed away peacefully Sunday February 16th, 2025. She was Born April 2, 1931 to Dr. Gunard and Gertrude Kling in Albany Missouri. She was married for 69 years to Charles Louis Pray. Barbara was a member of Normandy United Methodist church. She was a member of the order of Eastern star and Zeta Tau Alpha sorority at University of Missouri, Columbia MO. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She spent her life making a happy home for her family and friends. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. If you were fortunate to have met her, you were instantly her dear friend. Barbara is preceded in death by her Father Gunard Kling, Mother Gertrude Kling, Her husband Charles Pray, her Daughter Catherine Price, and her siblings Blanche, Opal, Fred, and Vi. Babara is survived by Daughter Cindy McCulla (Jonathan), Son Charles Craig Pray (Carla), Grandchildren Charles "Chip" Pray (Maureen), Tina Urbina (John), Curtis Pray (Brittany), Elsie Bundschuh (Joseph), Justin Baker. She was delighted in the fact she was blessed with five great grandchildren, McCartney, Charlotte "Charley", Winnie, Henry, and Gunnar. There will be a service February 28,2025 at 11am at Miami valley Memory Gardens (1639 E Lytle Five Points Rd Dayton, OH 45458) In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



