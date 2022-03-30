springfield-news-sun logo
Nancy Sue Henderson Pratt, age 84, of Hamilton, passed away suddenly at her residence on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born in Ashland,

Kentucky, on September 14, 1937, the daughter of Oscar and Gwendolyn (Lee) Henderson. Nancy was a 1955 graduate of Ashland High School. On February 20, 1956, in Ashland,

Kentucky, she married Carlos Ray Pratt. Nancy was employed as a teacher's aide for the Hamilton City School District for

numerous years, prior to her retirement. Everyone that met Nancy would always describe her as a loving and caring

person that would always give a hug or a kiss.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Carlos Ray Pratt; one son, Daniel Ray Pratt; two grandchildren, Lindsay (Conor) Pratt-Stransky and Caroline Pratt; great-granddaughter, Isabelle Stansky; two siblings, Darlene (Dick) Allen and Gerald O.

(Carlene) Henderson; numerous nieces, nephews, other

relatives and friends; and her devoted dog, Weezy. She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Dr. Stephen M. Pratt and Rebecca A. Pratt; and two siblings, Oscar

Henderson Jr. and William Henderson.

Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A chapel service will be held at Rose Hill

Burial Park, 3801 13th Street, Ashland, Kentucky 41102 on

Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Jeff Bramel

officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Friends Humane Society. Condolences can be made at


