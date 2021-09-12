PRATT, Kermit Harding



Was taken to heaven by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 6, 2021. He is survived by his daughter Sandy with son-in-law Brad Hayward, and granddaughters Natalie and Rachel Hayward. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ozella (Campbell) Pratt, daughter Stefanie Pratt, parents Mabel and Ted Justice, and siblings Rodney Pratt and Don Pratt. Kermit was born in Hardburly, Perry County, Kentucky, on November 30, 1936, to Arnold and Mabel (Haney) Pratt. He was a



member of Washington Heights Baptist Church from 1995 to the present. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m.



Friday, September 17, 2021, at Washington Heights Baptist Church, 5650 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Pastor



David Kisner officiating. Private interment, Zion Park Cemetery, Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek, Ohio. Please make any gifts to Washington Heights Baptist Church, or Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to



