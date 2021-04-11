PRATT, Elsa Rebekah



Sept. 18, 1960 – April 6, 2021



Elsa Rebekah Pratt, also known as Becky to friends and family, 60, of Mohall, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Trinity Hospital in Minot. She was surrounded by her three daughters and God when she was called home.



Becky was born September 18, 1960, at Miami Valley hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She moved to the Mohall area in April of 2011. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, gardening and being around people.



Family: She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Prater, Sumition, AL, Jessica Salser, Springfield, OH, Amanda



(Matthew) Walters, Xenia, OH; seven grandchildren; siblings, William (Sherry) Coy, Springfield, OH, Jane (John) Eckerly, Andersonville, TN, Richard (Sharon) Coy, Andersonville, TN, Patricia (Jack) Pung, Lansford, ND; and 14 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah M. Casey; her father, John H. Coy; and her brother, John D. Coy.



There will be no local service or visitation. Friends may sign the online guestbook at brosefuneralhome.com.



