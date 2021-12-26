PRATT, Carol Elizabeth



Carol Elizabeth Pratt was born on December 18, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, and passed on December 20, 2021, in Troy, Ohio. She was the eldest of five siblings born to Charles and Elizabeth Leet. Carol was a graduate of Fairview High School, class of 1958, and soon after married her husband of 62 years, Phillip Pratt. Carol and Phil made their home in Union, Ohio, where they commenced in raising three children. Carol



delighted in raising her children and made sure they had



experiences and adventures along the way. Carol volunteered many hours as both a Camp Fire Girl and Cub Scout leader, room mother for her children's classrooms, and PTO president. In addition, she worked part-time as a lunchroom cashier for Northmont Schools as well as a branch manager for the



Dayton Daily News. It was also during these early years of her marriage that Carol developed life-long friendships with her fellow mothers-in-arms including her beloved Bunco Babes. With her child rearing years coming to a close, Carol's drive and determination to do more with her life led her to find her professional passion. She went into the classroom where, not skipping a beat and in quick succession, she earned an Associate Degree in Mental Health Technology from Sinclair



Community College, a Bachelor in psychology from Antioch College, and a Masters of Social Work from the University of Cincinnati, all the while never wavering in her support and maintenance of her friendships and family including her



newfound grandma duties. Carol then worked in her chosen profession and calling for 28 years until her retirement at the age of 77. She was a skilled and esteemed therapist in the area, providing both inpatient and outpatient services in a



variety of settings including Dettmer Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Rebound Inc., Darke County Mental Health Services as well as private practice, and an adjunct faculty member at Sinclair Community College. Upon retirement, Carol continued to enjoy her role as a mom, grandma, and great grandma, but never one to rest on her laurels, Carol still found ways to occupy her time and help others. Sewing and quilting always being one of her hobbies led her along with four friends to organize the QOV Library Piecemakers in 2017 to make Quilts of Valor for Armed Forces Veterans. In 2021 Carol was the primary maker of two quilts with this group. Carol had a strong sense of adventure and she loved to travel. She and Phil explored many state and national parks and made



frequent trips to Florida, Topsail Beach North Carolina,



Cayman Island and even survived an Alaskan cruise in spite of sea sickness. She was fiercely independent, determined, driven, joyful, playful and sentimental. She leaves behind a collection of family photos showing her with her head thrown back and her mouth wide open in uproarious laughter. She was truly the matriarch of her family both nuclear and extended. Carol is preceded in death by her parents and her brother John Leet. She leaves behind her loving husband Phil; her



children Pegge Lange (Martin), Steve Pratt (Amy), and Brian Pratt (Nathalie); her seven grandchildren Graham, Ian, Kayleigh, Maddie, Austin, Elizabeth and Henry; four great-grandchildren; three brothers; nieces; nephews; and an untold number of friends. We will certainly miss her. A gathering to celebrate Carol's life is being planned for springtime. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice in Carol's name. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

