PRATHER, Alma Ruth



Age 93 of Eaton, passed away at Greenbriar Nursing Center on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Ruth was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 11, 1928, to



Arthur Smith and Iona Johnson Smith.



Ruth became deeply devoted to her faith at a very young age. Her family was very active in the Nazarene church and sang in a gospel group called The Smith Family Harmony Quartet where Ruth played the



accordion, piano and sang. This created her deep bond with God, her love of gospel music and above all else, Ruth loved her family and was proud of all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Ruth is survived by her children: Dale (Debbie) Castator, David (Teresa) Castator, Cassandra (Jim) Shimp, Michele Castator; her grandchildren: Steve (Kim) Castator, Julie (Dominec) Cardwell, Paul (Stacy) Castator, Sarah (Andy) Campbell, Jodie (Mike) Chouinard, Scott (Lindsey) Shimp, Tracie (Gary) Weisbrodt, Carla (Paul) Dyer, Laura (Kelly) Sansom, Lee Ann (Chris) Kanalas, Anthony (Jennifer) Kesner; 17 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.



Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Shafter Prather and her sons Howard William Castator, Michael



Eugene Castator, grandchildren Eric Castator, Robert Castator, and great-great-granddaughter Haley Castator.



The memorial service for Ruth will be held on Saturday, March 5th. Visitation from 12:00-1:00pm with service immediately following at 1:00pm at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Ruth. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

