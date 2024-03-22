Prater, Corey Lamont Antwuan, Jr.



Corey Lamont Antwuan Prater, Jr., affectionately known as "Fat Man" departed this life surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, Mach 14, 2024 at the age of 14. He was born October 4, 2009 to his devoted parents, Veronica Camp and Corey Prater, Sr., in Dayton, Ohio. Corey was in the eighth grade and attended City Day Community School and Webster Street Academy. Corey was preceded in death by his great grandparents; his grandmother; 1 uncle. He leaves to cherish his memory, devoted parents; 7 sisters; 2 brothers; 6 aunts; 1 great aunt and uncle; 3 special cousins, 2 special friends, and a host of other family, and friends, including his Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church family. Funeral Servies 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2024 at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. P. E. Henderson Jr., officiating. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Services entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home, Trotwood, Ohio



