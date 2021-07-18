springfield-news-sun logo
X

Praetorius, Marcus Dennis

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

PRAETORIUS,

Marcus Dennis

Marcus Dennis Praetorius, Sunrise on September 16, 1974, and Sunset on May 27, 2021. A Veteran of the United States Army. Died unexpectedly in the Ukraine. Marcus has served in Iraq, Germany, Afghanistan, Kosovo and many other

countries. His last assignment was as a Training Support

Specialist in the Ukraine.

Marcus will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery with Military Honors on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 2:30pm, 4400 West Third St., Dayton, OH. To share a memory of Marcus with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top