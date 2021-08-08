POWERS, Robert "Bob"



Preceded in death by his



parents Bud and Josephine Powers, his sisters Lydia Berens and Rosemary Herron. Bob was an Immaculate Conception



Falcon, graduated from Chaminade H.S. '63, The University of Dayton School of



Engineering and the Xavier University MBA program. Bob's career included the University of Dayton Research Institute, The Dayton Tire and Rubber Co., Trojan Mfg., and Broker/Owner of Buyer's Corner Realty where for the last 30 years he worked as a consumer advocate for the home buyer in the Dayton Real Estate market. Bob is survived by his wife and business partner of 31 years, Janis Powers, two sons Craig Powers and wife Leola, Brian Powers and wife Heather, two grandchildren Cole Powers and Lucy Powers, brother Bill Powers and wife Ruth, good friend and brother-in-law Al Berens, several nieces and nephews especially those in the Sunday Happy Hour 4940 Club. Over the years Bob enjoyed his time with friends at card games, fishing trips, golf outings and the St. Leonard's table at Crabshire's and Theo's. He had fun trading political barbs with his friends on social media, and still intends to vote in the 2024 election. A Visitation will be held from 1-4 pm, Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. Online condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com