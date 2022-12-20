springfield-news-sun logo
POWERS, Constance

POWERS, Constance Rita

Constance Rita Powers, age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Constance was born on December 31, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband John C. Powers and her son Christopher J. Powers. She is survived by her remaining children Amy Powers, Joseph Powers, Kathleen Britton, Julene Powers (Robert Willis) and grandchildren Jon Britton, Alexa Ortman (Tyler Webb), and Alicia Ridenour (Billy). Constance also leaves behind her loyal companion, Bogey. A private family mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi in Centerville, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Administration, 124 W. Apple Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Powers family at :


