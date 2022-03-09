POWELL, James Abrams "Jim"



April 9th, 1935 -



March 4th, 2022



Jim concluded his earthly journey and was eager to be in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and all the loved ones that preceded him in death. His parents Charlie and Betty (Cohen) Powell;



sister Delores Lewis; beloved wife Betty (Cupp) Powell, and granddaughter Kendra Smith. Jim leaves behind daughters, Lee Ann Smith (Philip Smith), Tracy Powell, Brenda Young (John Young); 6 grandchildren Kent, Zac, and Hayley Smith and Jessica, Jake, and Josh Young; 2 great-grandchildren Phillipa and Georgia Smith. Jim graduated from Monroe High School and attended the University of Cincinnati. He became a draftsman / engineer and ended his professional career as



Director of International Sales of Stevens Graphics (Formerly Hamilton Tool). His career required multiple trips around the world. It was punctuated with multiple awards but more



importantly a vast circle of not just clients but lifelong friendships. Jim was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Hamilton of which he participated passionately in many leadership roles. He was a lifelong student of the Bible and a prayer warrior. Along with his other passions Jim was a 60 year member of Washington Lodge #17 F&AM, Scottish Rite, and a 60 years plus member of the Ohio Gun Collectors Association. Jim's passions included first and foremost his Faith, Love of Family, and Love of Country. He enjoyed many hobbies and the spirit of competition and showed it by his love of: Football (Played for Monroe High School and enjoyed the game ever since), Running (He ran 10K races and was able to run around the world as he traveled to different countries), and Golfed (visiting famous golf courses around the country). He was also an avid collector. Jim Powell will be remembered as a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and Friend. Visitation will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, from



3-5PM. Masonic services to begin at 5PM followed by Scottish Rite Ring Service, and then a Memorial Service officiated by Dr. Dan Clemens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be offered to First Baptist Church of Hamilton Mission Ministries or Cambodia Ministry Windsor Baptist Church, PO Box 596, Uwchland, Penn. 19480.

