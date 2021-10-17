POWELL, Gregory P.



Age 62, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Gregory worked at GM Truck and Bus in Moraine for many years before his retirement in 2016. Family will greet friends from 12-1pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, on October 22, 2021, with a service to follow at 1pm. A livestream will be available at Routsong's YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person. For complete obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

