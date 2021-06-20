POWELL, Floyd



78, passed away June 11, 2021, at his home in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 19, 1942.



Floyd is survived by his wife, Vicki, the love of his life.



Married for 55 years, they would always celebrate the



anniversary of their first meeting and their first date. Also survived by his beloved daughter Amber Overby, (Michael), of Jacksonville, Fl.



A devoted Buckeye fan, Floyd obtained his BS in electrical engineering from the University of Dayton and his MS from The Ohio State University. After teaching at Sinclair Community College, he enjoyed a storied career with Kodak, Scitex



Digital, Burroughs, and NCR in Ohio and Florida.



Floyd's innate curiousity and zeal for hobbies like sailing, gemology, archery and cycling was a never-ending source of joy and fulfillment.



Memorian services will be announced at a later date.

