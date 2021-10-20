POWELL, Connie Sue



Age 69, of Loveland, Ohio, formerly of Middletown, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital South. She was born October 26, 1951, in Paris, Illinois, and moved to Ohio in 1969. Connie was a member of the Calvary Pentecostal Church of Springdale. Preceding her in death by her father, Arthur D. Harris; her mother, Catherine Hartley Harris; her husband, Richard G. Powell in 1997; two sons, Arthur Dean Powell and Robert Brian Powell; and one sister, Dena Burton. She is survived by one son, Richard Powell and wife Sarah; one granddaughter, Michelle Powell; and other relatives and many friends. Graveside services will be Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the North Monroe Cemetery, Monroe, Ohio, with Pastor Tom Ellis officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Pentecostal Church, 11970 Kenn Road, Springdale, Ohio 45240. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

