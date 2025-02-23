POULOS, FLORENE C.



POULOS, Florene C., died peacefully on February 18, 2025, surrounded by family. A lifelong resident of Springfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of George P. and Catherine (Darakis) Canellis. She was a graduate of Springfield High School. Starting in her teens, she worked in her family's restaurant, the Elite Café, alongside her father and his partner. At the time of their retirement, she and her husband, William, were the sole owners of the restaurant, which had been in her family for over 75 years. A member of the Greek Orthodox faith, she always served and supported her church. She was a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society and the Daughters of Penelope. She was self-sacrificing and only wanted her children to be happy. She was a devoted wife, Mamà, and Yiayià. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her siblings, Joanne, Margaret and Peter, and numerous other relatives. She was particularly fond of her uncles Tom Canellis, Tom Darakis and John Makris; Aunt Pauline (Darakis) Dunn, and her Thea Politimi, who helped guide her through youth after her father's untimely death. Survivors include her daughters, Eleni and Georgia Poulos, and daughter Beka and son-in-law Brian Locke; grandchildren, Jonathan and Valerie Locke; dear cousins, Becky Picolo, Flora Hughes, George (Kathe) Makris and several close friends. The family is grateful for the loving care and support provided by Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, Nurse Bev, Dr. M.H. Jawadi, Dr. Mohammed Khan, Dr. Peter Wittstein and their staff members, Nurse Will and staff from Community Mercy Home Healthcare, staff from Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, especially Nurse Caroline, Deanna, Jamie and Felecity, and dear friends Abby Stathopoulos, Pauline Chakeres and family, and James Loukoumidis. She was comforted in her final days by the wonderful Crisis Care nurses. A private service will be held with Fr. Dumitru Rusu officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or your favorite charity. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com