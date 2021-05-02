POULAS, Sandra S.



Sandra S. Poulas, 79, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away at Springfield, Ohio, Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, due to ongoing health issues. She was born March 27, 1942.



She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses, baptized July 26, 1950, and attended the West Springfield Congregation at 1601 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, Ohio. Sandra will be deeply missed by all she served within the congregation.



Sandra leaves to cherish her memory: her loving husband, Roger Poulas of Springfield, Ohio; son, Jeff (Jeanette) Martin of New Carlisle, Ohio; brother-in-law, Gary (Theresa) Poulas; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sandra's memorial will be held via Zoom videoconferencing on May 7, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be held in Schuyler Cemetery in Schuyler,



Nebraska.



For information on how to attend the Zoom video conferencing, please contact Mack Cornett (937)



673-5384.



Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.

