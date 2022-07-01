POTTENGER, Lynn Louis



Age 82 of Fairfield, passed away at Sanctuary Pointe Nursing and Rehab Center on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Lynn was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 24, 1939, to Earl and Mary Eva (Faucett) Pottenger. Lynn is survived by numerous nephews and nieces. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Edna, Marilyn, Earla, Alva, Albert, Donald, Virginia, and Howard. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

