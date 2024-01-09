Post, Sandra Kay



Sandra Kay Post, a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on January 6, 2024, in Springfield, Ohio. Born on March 16, 1950, in Paintsville, Kentucky, to the late Charles and Pearl (Salyers) Crace. Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, John Phillip Post, sons: Robert Darrell (Shelli Renee) Dement Jr., Shawn Eric (Meghan Anne) Dement, step-children; Brent (Kristi) Post, Grant (Patti) Post, and Nancy Hale, grandchildren: Kacey Bryant (MaCayla) Dement, Trey William (Trisha) Dement, Tanner Bryce (Savanah) Dement, Kennedy Mae Dement, and Drew Eric Dement, step-grandchildren; Kami, Kirk, Noah, Hannah, and Nate, great-grandchildren; Emerson, Liam, Luna, Ruby, Miller, Oaklee, Grayson, and Palmer, step-great-grandchildren; Roslyn, Leo, Vinny, Rush, Eva, and Teague, brothers: Darrell (Bonnie) Crace and Greg (Tina) Crace, sister, Debbie (Gary) Stoll, and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Crace. Sandy's passion for helping people led her to pursue a career in nursing after obtaining her BSN from Franklin University. She served as a faithful nurse at Mercy Hospital, Ohio Valley Hospital, and even a hospital in Florida. She dedicated many years to this noble profession before retiring from Mercy Hospital. Sandy's commitment to caring for others was unparalleled, and her patients always felt comforted by her compassionate presence. Outside of work, Sandy enjoyed various hobbies and interests including reading, going on walks, and watching the Cincinnati Reds. Her and Phil enjoyed traveling to Florida and spending their winters in North Ft. Myers, cherishing every moment spent together. Additionally, Sandy found great pleasure in visiting Amish country. Sandy was a strong woman of faith and dedicated member of the Central Christian Church, Springfield. Sandy's kindness and compassion touched the lives of many throughout her journey. Above all, Sandy's top priority was loving and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know and love her, but her legacy of love and selflessness will continue to inspire generations to come. To honor Sandy's life, visitation services will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. An additional visitation hour will take place on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 10:00-11:00 with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m., all at the funeral home. Sandy will be laid to rest at the Rose Hill Burial Park immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Pantry or Soup Kitchen in Sandy's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



