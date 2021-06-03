PORTIS, Aquilla W.



93, affectionately known as "Buddy", passed away peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 27, 1927, in Springfield, Ohio, where he was a lifelong resident. Services will be Friday, June 4, 2021, with the visitation at 11 a.m, with the family present until the time of



service at 12 noon in Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1171 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield, Ohio. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.

