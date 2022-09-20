springfield-news-sun logo
POPE, TONYA

POPE, Tonya Denise

Age 59, a native of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Funeral service 1 pm, Wednesday, September 21, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

