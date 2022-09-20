POPE, Tonya Denise
Age 59, a native of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Funeral service 1 pm, Wednesday, September 21, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens.
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral