POPE, Minnie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

POPE, Minnie Catherine

Minnie Catherine Pope, age 90, of Dayton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 18, 2023. She was born in 1932 in Science Hill, KY, to the late L. Gertrude and Raymond Hargis. Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Pope; daughter, Shirley Bennett; 8 siblings; and parents. She is survived by her children, Danny Pfaff and Janet (Don) Deskins; step-children, Lou Ann (Con) Gubser and Diane (Doug) Cooper; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be from 1-3 PM, Friday, February 24, 2023, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg, OH. Funeral services will follow at 3 PM, Friday at the funeral home. A graveside service will be at 11 AM Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, OH. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

