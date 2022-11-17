POPE, Elaine T.



Elaine T. Pope, 59, of Marysville, passed away late Monday evening, November 14th, 2022, at Memorial Gables with her loving family by her side.



Born October 23, 1963, in London, OH to the late Omer and Marie (O'Brien) Pope, she attended Fairhaven School. She began her working career at TAC Industries in Springfield, and from there worked at Lovejoy's market in Plain City, Kroger, and finally at UCO Industries in Marysville.



Elaine's contagious smile captured everyone's heart. To know her, was to know her orneriness and her boisterous personality. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Uno, and games such as Yahtzee. She also participated in bowling and took part in Special Olympics events. While the Ohio State Buckeyes held a VERY special place in her heart, nothing compared to the love Elaine held for her family – they were everything to her.



Along with her parents, Marie and Omer Pope, her grandparents, Thomas and Helen O'Brien and Jesse and Matilda Pope, Elaine was also preceded in death by two beautiful nieces, Jennifer Wood and Angela LeMasters.



One of five children, she is survived by her siblings Mary "Peggy" Pope of San Marcos, Texas, Andrew "Andy" Pope of Russell, Pennsylvania, Colleen (Steve) Wood of Milford Center, and Carol (Gary) Scheiderer of Irwin; nieces and nephews Julie (Chris) Nestles, Ryan (Megan) Grattan, Christopher (Lauren) Pope, Rachel (Chris) Jackson, Bill LeMasters, Michelle (Trevor) Burns and Laura (Pete) Doss; great nieces and great nephews Gavin, Shannon "Sonny", Rory, Declan, Riley, Reagan, Kayden, Landon, Ali, Zack, Jackson, Noah, Lydia, Lucy, Emma and Thomas; and dear friend Jessica Houston, who was an extension of Elaine's family.



Calling hours will be held 11-1 pm, Saturday at the Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, where funeral services celebrating Elaine's life will begin promptly at 1 pm with Father Kevin Kavanagh officiating. Burial will follow at Guy Cemetery in Irwin next to her mother and father. To honor Elaine's passion for the Ohio State Buckeyes, the family asks that those attending the services to feel free to wear their "Buckeye Gear."



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Madison County Special Olympics, or UCO Industries in care of the funeral home, where contribution cards will be available during service time.



