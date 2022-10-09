POLLARD, Lawrence

springfield-news-sun logo
Lawrence "Larry" C. Pollard Sr., age 84, of Union, passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 20, 1938, to the late Elijah and Helen (Hickey) Pollard in Dayton, Ohio. Larry retired from the Teamsters Union after 30 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, coaching and watching sports. He attended St. Michael's Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Larry is survived by his children: Lawrence Pollard Jr., Elizabeth Meece, Steven (Kathy) Pollard, John Pollard, 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife: Margaret Pollard, brothers: Nick Reyer, Jerry Pollard, and sister-in-law: Betty Martin. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment will take place at 12:00 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family towards Larry's funeral expenses, C/O Kindred Funeral Home, checks made to Lawrence Pollard Jr. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

