POLESKY, James R.

74, of Springfield, passed away on March 5th, 2022, in his home. He was born on April 23, 1947, in Moline, Illinois, the son of the late Joseph and Roberta (Bridger) Polesky. Jim was retired from Navistar and enjoyed being outdoors. He is

survived by his wife of 55 years, Jane Polesky, his son Michael Polesky and daughter, Michelle Hooper. Jim was also preceded in death by his sister, Susan Lohf. At his request no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Moorefield Township Fire/EMS. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.




