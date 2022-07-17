POLAND, Sharon



Sharon Poland, born May 18, 1955, in Tacoma, Washington, passed away July 13, 2022. She was born to the late Larry and Betty (Paul) Tuttle. She is survived by her son; Troy (Stacy) Back, daughter; Tara Edwards (Luke Underwood), step daughters; Amy (Brad) Zynda, Lisa (Dean) Camden, grandchildren; Kiersten Wheeler, Layneigh Wheeler, Aubreah Edwards, Brynne Edwards, Justin Back, Jacob Back, Madison (Will) Lawson, Zach Zynda, Krista (Dwayne) Anderson, Richie (Stacey) Smith, Lauren Underwood, Jackson Underwood and Paige Underwood, brother; Mike (Jan) Tuttle, brother-in-law; Bob (Patti) Poland, brother-in-law; Bob Clemons, nieces, Tracy (Mike) Stansell and Stacy (Toby) Jenkins, great-grandchildren, great-nephews, great-great-niece and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, lifelong companion; Jerry Poland, nieces; Gina Parker, Allison Tuttle and nephew; Matthew Tuttle. The family will hold a private service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Regional Cancer Center. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

