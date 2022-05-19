POHL, Joseph Eugene



Age 91, of Clinton, IN, passed away in Indianapolis, IN, on May 18, 2022. He graduated from Chaminade High School. He owned Pohl machine tool and die for years, H&H, Vulcan tool and Dayton reliable tool. Joe Pohl was a devoted catholic, loving husband, loving father of 8, loving grandfather of 19 and loving great-grandfather of 19 as well. He will be remembered as holy, kind hearted, warm and loving. His faith was his universe and his family was his world. Joe was defined by his gentleness, a warmth that exuded to all that came close to him. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Joan Regina Pohl. Survived by his children, Angi Bordigan, Bob Pohl, Joe Pohl, Bill Pohl, John Pohl, Mary Lynn Ross, Lisa Bollinger, Jim Pohl; sister, Kay King. Family will greet friends



2-4PM on Sunday, May 22 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N. MAIN ST., CENTERVILLE. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM on Monday, May 23 at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville. Joe will be laid to rest at Heritage Hills Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

