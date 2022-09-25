POEPPELMEIER, Mary "Kay"



Age 79 of Centerville passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Skip". She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle (Karl) Maybury; a son, Mike Poeppelmeier (Kelly Rochford Hick); a brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Mary) Kushman; a sister, Joan Barga; three grandchildren, Ellen Maybury, Sam Maybury and Michaela Poeppelmeier. Kay was a dedicated nurse for over 50 years, and a loving sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandma, and friend to many. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 27 at Church of the Incarnation. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

