POCHARD, Judith

Judith Ann "Judy" Pochard, aged 61, of Anderson, Indiana, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was surrounded by family who loved her very much. Judy was born on August 4, 1961, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Russell and Marcella Sick. She was the youngest of four siblings: Mike (Sandee), Mern (Nancy), and Bob. She was married December 27, 1980, to Tony and lived in Connecticut, New York, and South Carolina, throughout his Naval service. They have two daughters Katrina (Billy) and Kim (John). Judy was a caring wife, loving mother, grandmother, friend (and dog mom). She was an amazing listener to any and all. She spent many years selling real estate. Judy was passionate about travel. She visited all 50 states, many National Parks, and several Major League Baseball parks. She very much enjoyed nature and camping, whether alone or with family and friends. She is well known for her whirlwind solo trip across the country in 2017. It brought so much joy to her, yet so much anxiety to her prayer warriors! Her personal interests were mostly creative, including photography, baking, crafts, writing, music, and theatre. Judy was an active member of Central Christian Church and The ALLEY Theatre in Anderson, Indiana. She also had many camping friends throughout the region. Like her father before her, Judy was a lifelong Cincinnati Reds baseball fan. She attended many, many games and events, collecting memorabilia, autographs, and photos (taken herself, of course). She was a self-proclaimed "ticket snob" who could magically find great seats for a great price. Her grandchildren lit up her life. She was so grateful to see them both baptized. She enjoyed theatre and Uno with Eva, and never handed Matthew a game of Boggle that he didn't earn! End-of-School camping trips made great memories. The only bucket list adventure Judy missed out on was seeing the Northern Lights. We are certain she now has a better view than she ever imagined. Judy is survived by her husband Tony, daughters Katrina and Kimberly, brother Mike, sister Mern, grandchildren Matthew and Evalyn, and several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Russell, mother Marcella, brother Bob, father-in-law Bill, and mother-in-law Archie. Memorial visitation will be on Friday September 16, 2022, from 6:00 PM-7:30 PM at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. Celebration of Life service to begin at 7:30 PM on Friday with Pastor Rick Vale and Pastor Billy Bruns, officiating. A Celebration of Life service will also be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson Street, Anderson, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fairfield Wesleyan Church in Fairfield, Ohio, or Central Christian Church in Anderson, Indiana. Online condolences:



