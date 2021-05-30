PLUMMER, Wilma

PLUMMER (Howe), Wilma I.



Age 92 of Dayton, passed away peacefully May 21, 2021, at Spring Hills Nursing Home. She was born April 26, 1929, to the late Edith G. (Metz) and Orville C. Howe in Springfield, OH. She is survived by her children: Linda (Dave) Hennie of



Dayton, Dale (Alison) Plummer of Colorado, Scott (Cheryl) Plummer of Arizona, grandchildren: Cherie (Aaron) Siehl,



Michael (Misty) Hennie, Shata Plummer, Levi (Jenny) Plummer, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters-in-law, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will cherish her memory. Along with her parents, Wilma is preceded in death by her husband: Donald E. Plummer and two infant brothers. The family will not be having a service for Wilma at this time. A private inurnment will take place at Medway Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Kindred Funeral Home,



