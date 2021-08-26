PLUMER, John Warren



Age 76, of Lewisburg/Brookville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Mott and Dorothy Irene Plumer. John is survived by his wife, Dee Plumer; daughter, Rachel (Shawn) Rudegeair of Bellbrook; two stepsons, Zach Stone of Dayton, Gabe (Melissa) Stone of Dayton; sister, Carolyn Estes of Trotwood; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and so many special family and friends. A private service will be held for family Friday, August 27, at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be held for all family and friends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 28 at Company 7 BBQ. Condolences may be expressed online at:



www.RogersFuneralHomes.com